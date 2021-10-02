Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live on TV and online
cricket

IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live on TV and online

Published on Oct 02, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings have already made it to the Playoffs. (IPL/Twitter)
By hindustantimes.com

The already qualified Chennai Super Kings will face Rajasthan Royals in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2021. It’s a tale of contrasting fortunes for both these sides. While CSK have already become the first team to qualify for the Playoffs, RR are languishing at the 7th spot on the points-table. With four wins from 11 matches, there is absolutely no room for another defeat, or else the inaugural winners of the IPL could well join Sunrisers Hyderabad to take the flight back home.

Here's all you need to know about RR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where does the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings take place?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings online?

The online Streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl

