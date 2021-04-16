‘We let them get over us in the end, could’ve bowled a bit better’: Rishabh Pant on 3-wicket loss against RR

The Rajasthan Royals on Thursday pulled off a stunning 3-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in match number 7 of the Indian Premier League in Mumbai. In pursuit of a 148-run target, the Royals had a horrific start as they lost their top batters in the first 10 overs. However, David Miller's combative 43-ball 62 and Chris Morris’ timely onslaught – unbeaten 36 – powered RR to a dramatic end.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant, who slammed a 32-ball 52, looked disappointed over the loss. During the post-match presentation, Pant admitted that his team let the opposition get over them, adding that the DC bowlers could have done a better job. (IPL 2021 RR vs DC Highlights)

“The bowlers did a good job at the start, but we let them get over us in the end. We could have bowled a bit better. It's part and parcel of the game and dew played a big role in the end. We were 15-20 runs short. But at least there is something to gain from this match, the bowlers did a great job at the start,” said Pant.

“Hopefully if something like this happens, we can pull it off. In the second innings, there was much more dew, so the slower ball wasn't stopping. So, we had to do something in the second innings,” he added.

Earlier, Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to chase. A brilliant three-wicket burst from pacer Jaydev Unadkat helped RR restrict DC to 147/8. He dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane to trigger DC's top-order collapse. Pant’s blistering 32-ball 51, studded with nine fours, was not enough as DC could only post a modest total after being put in to bat.

ALSO READ | Dhawan dismissed for 9 as Samson takes outrageous one-handed catch - WATCH

In reply, the Royals were 17 for 3 in the fourth over and 52 for 5 at the halfway mark. Miller then anchored the chase but it was Morris whose blitzkrieg took RR home with two balls to spare.