IPL 2021, RR vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan dismissed for 9 as Sanju Samson takes outrageous one-handed catch - WATCH

Sanju Samson was the highlight with the bat in Rajasthan Royals' first game of the Indian Premier League 2021 season against Punjab Kings, as he scored 119 runs in RR's unsuccessful chase of 222. And on Thursday, Samson showcased his top class wicketkeeping skills as he took an outstanding catch behind the stumps to set up Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal.

RR pacer Jaydev Unadkat bowled a fuller delivery to Shikhar Dhawan, who tried to give himself room and scoop it over the keeper. But Unadkat bowled a slower one, followed Dhawan, and closed the room for him.

Dhawan tried to scoop with both hands, but got a leading edge. The ball did not get the intended power, but it was stillgoing past Samson, who leapt in the air to grab the ball mid-air by one hand, ending Dhawan's stay in the middle for just 9 runs.

Erarlier, RR won the toss and elected to bowl against DC. The Royals made two changes in the team with David Miller replacing injured Ben Stokes, while pacer Unadkat coming in the XI in place of Shreyas Gopal.

DC also made two changes - with Kagiso Rabada coming in place of Shimron Hetmyer, while Lalit Yadav replacing Amit Mishra i

