IPL 2021, RR vs RCB Live Streaming: When, where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live online

Match no.43 of IPL 2021 will see bruised and battered Rajasthan Royals (RR) unit against a resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side at the Dubai International Stadium. While RCB snapped its losing streak in the previous game against Mumba Indians, with a dominating 54-run win, RR suffered a major setback in its pursuit for the playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) played the perfect spoilsport to RR by bagging a seven-wicket win. A win for RCB today will more or less secure a top-4 finish for them. On the other hand, RR would need to win every game from here on and hope the other results fall in their favour. The "Battle Royale" promises to be an exciting one as both teams possess a great batting unit and it will be interesting to see which teams comes out on top on Wednesday.

Here's all you need to know about RR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (September 29).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl