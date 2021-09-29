IPL 2021, RCB Predicted XI vs RR: Will Virat Kohli change the combination of Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) snapped its losing streak in stunning fashion on Sunday by thumping Mumbai Indians (MI) for a 54-run win in Dubai. Virat Kohli and Co. dominated from start to finish as all three departments of the side contributed to the win. Glenn Maxwell returned to his best, while Harshal Patel bamboozled MI with a stellar hat-trick. Now, they take on a bruised Rajasthan Royals (RR), who head into this contest after two consecutive losses. Despite a complete performance by the RCB unit, will Kohli make any changes for the RR clash on the same ground? Let's work it out.

Here is a look at RCB's Predicted XI vs RR:

1) Devdutt Padikkal: The swashbuckling opener was dismissed for a four-ball duck against MI but he will definitely start against RR as he had scored a brilliant 70 in the game before. One bad outing doesn't harm his chances.

2) Virat Kohli (C): The RCB skipper, en route to his second consecutive 50 in the second phase of IPL 2021, became the first Indian batsman and fifth overall to break the 10,000-run mark across T20 cricket. The Delhi batter is in fine touch and his exploits in the Powerplay, along with his partnerships with Padikkal, are of high importance to the side.

3) KS Bharat (WK): With 32 off 24 at no.3 against Mumbai, including some lovely boundaries, Bharat has sealed his place for this game against RR. He has done well behind the stumps as well.

4) Glenn Maxwell: The biggest positive, going by the popular opinion, for RCB in the last game was Maxwell's return to form. The Australian all-rounder smashed 56 off 37 balls and then picked up two wickets to help RCB to a big win. His switch and reverse hits were a delight to the viewers and Bangalore would want him to continue in the same vein.

5) AB de Villiers: He hasn't quite fired in the first three games back but that's bound to happen if only 1 tournament and 2 months of competitive cricket in a year. The South Africa legend, however, is one big knock away from taking off his and his boundaries in the last game bear testament.

6) Dan Christian: He didn't impress much with the either bat or ball but his experience is very handy for the side. Since it was his first game back, Kohli is likely to retain him.

7) Shahbaz Ahmed: Ahmed was another player who didn't get enough time in the middle during his first game of IPL phase II. He's a handy all-rounder.

8) Kyle Jamieson: The lanky New Zealand pacer was mighty impressive in the first half of the season and the Dubai pitch can provide him a lot of assistance. Kohli would not be too keen on changing a winning combination.

9) Harshal Patel: Hat-trick hero, or "Hat-trick Patel", took a huge lead in the 'Purple Cap' race with a four-wicket haul. What a season he is having.

10) Yuzvendra Chahal: He may not have made India's T20 World Cup squad but the leg-spinner is making the selectors fret with his constant returns with the ball. Yet again, he was crucial in helping RCB break MI's strong opening stand and stem the run flow. He finished with a three-wicket haul.

11) Mohammed Siraj: He has impressed with the new ball and at the death. Siraj returned with figures of 1/15 in his 3 overs and continues to remain an important member of that RCB pace attack.

RCB's predicted playing XI vs RR: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), KS Bharat (WK), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj