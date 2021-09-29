RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021: Kohli's Bangalore look to continue winning momentum against Samson's Rajasthan

IPL 2021 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore have finally found their momentum in the Indian Premier League 2021 UAE leg. With a dominant win over Mumbai Indians, RCB made an emphatic statement that they will not be giving up their top four spot easily. With one more big win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB may also be able to all but confirm a spot in the playoffs. For Rajasthan Royals, this is a big chance to ensure their survival in the competition.

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2021, RR vs RCB:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON