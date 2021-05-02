IPL 2021: SRH captain Kane Williamson explains reason behind bowling out key spinner by 11th over against RR

Change in captaincy could not change Sunrisers Hyderabad's fortunes on Sunday as Kane Williamson-led SRH slumped to a 55-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. (Full IPL 2021 coverage)

RR opener Jos Buttler smashed 124 off 64 as he guided his side to a mammoth total of 220/3 in 20 overs. He was ably supported by Sanju Samson's 48 as the two put on 150 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a strong finish.

While RR batted SRH out of contention, there was one strategy that puzzled many people. For the first time in IPL 2021, Williamson introduced his strike bowler Rashid Khan in the powerplay. While he struck early by trapping Yashasvi Jaiswal plumb in front of the stumps, he ended up bowling out his quota by the 11th over.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the game, Williamson explained the reason behind his strategy.

"Jos and Sanju were key, so we wanted Rashid to bowl as many deliveries as possible against them. It is a bit of character building for us, so we just need to swallow it and move ahead. This game can change quickly and it is a game of fine lines. We just need to be clear of what we want to do each day," said Williamson while admitting that he bowled his best bowler to the opposition's best batsmen in a bid to dismiss them early.

In response, Hyderabad's openers Manish Pandey (31) and Jonny Bairstow (30) got the side off to a brisk start by putting on 57 runs in 6 overs. However, they were dismissed soon after, and from there on, it was all RR. Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahaman bagged three wickets each as SRH finished on 165/8 after 20 overs, losing the game by 55 runs.

With this defeat, SRH continue to languish at the bottom of the table with six defeats in seven matches. On the other hand, Rajasthan jumped to the fifth position in the points table with its third win in seven matches.