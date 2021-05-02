'Finally got Alastair Cook to stop saying he's got one more T20 hundred than me,' Jos Buttler on getting maiden T20 ton

Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler registered his maiden T20 hundred in the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Coming on to open the innings, Buttler got off to a slow start, but stuck in the middle and went on to register his hundred in 56 balls. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Buttler's stay came to an end in the 19th over after he was cleaned up by pacer Sandeep Sharma. He went back to the pavilion after hammering 124 runs in 64 balls at a strike rate of 193.75. His innings comprised of 11 fours and 8 sixes.

Buttler's sensational show took RR to 220/3 in 20 overs. After the end of innings, the right-handed batsman was asked about how he feels about finally getting a T20 ton. In his reply, Buttler made a hilarious remark.

"I have spent a lot of my career in the middle order where hundreds aren't easy to come by. At the top of the order you get a great chance. I finally will have Alastair Cook stop telling me that he has got one T20 hundred more than me (laughs)," Buttler said.

Speaking on his innings, the England international said: "Really enjoyed it. Great to spend time out there and have fun. I didn't find it easy at the start. I haven't been feeling at my best form for a while now. so a little bit of a struggle and just acceptance. I just tried to hang in there. At times I have been guilty of trying to get back into form too quickly and not give myself a chance. I just got better as the innings went on," he said.

On being asked about his struggles against Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler said: "The mindset against Rashid was to just try and stay out there. He's had my number for a long time, so thankful to not get out to him."

"It is obviously a great score. We saw how MI chased it down yesterday, it is a small ground with a quick outfield and SRH have some fantastic players. We'll have to execute our plans really well," he signed off.

