IPL 2021 schedule: Punjab Kings matches, timings, opponents and venues
The Indian Premier League 2021 season is set to kick off on April 9th and Punjab Kings will open their campaign from 12th against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise saw the captain KL Rahul winning the Orange Cap last year, but it was not enough for them to qualify for the top four. The name of the franchise has been changed, Punjab Kings splattered big bucks at the auctions - will things turn out differently for them this year? We are going to have to wait to find out.
Here is the Full schedule of Punjab Kings in IPL 2021:
- April 12th, 2021, Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm
- April 16th, 2021, Mumbai: Punjab Kings vs CSK, 7.30 pm
- April 18th, 2021, Mumbai: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm
- April 21st, 2021, Chennai: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30 pm
- April 23rd, 2021, Chennai: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30 pm
- April 26th, 2021, Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30 pm
- April 30th, 2021, Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30 pm
- May 2nd, 2021, Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 pm
- May 6th, 2021, Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm
- May 9th, 2021, Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 3.30 pm
- May 13th, 2021, Bangalore: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 3.30 pm
- May 15th, 2021, Bangalore: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm
- May 19th, 2021, Bangalore: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm
- May 22nd, 2021, Bangalore: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30 pm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 schedule: RCB matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 schedule: Delhi Capitals matches, timings, opponents and venues
- IPL 2021: The Delhi Capitals will be playing five matches in Kolkata, four in Ahmedabad, three in Mumbai and two games in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 schedule: Punjab Kings matches, timings, opponents and venues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 schedule: Mumbai Indians matches, timings, opponents and venues
- IPL 2021: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be playing five matches in Chennai, four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and two games in Kolkata.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Full Schedule, venue, date, timings: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harmanpreet Kaur becomes 5th Indian woman to play 100 ODIs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 to begin from April 9, MI to face RCB in season opener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michael Vaughan feels Jonny Bairstow's days are numbered in England team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gilchrist lauds Pant for swashbuckling ton, youngster calls it 'huge compliment'
- India vs England: Rishabh Pant's blazing century got several former cricketers talking, including Adam Gilchrist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If Pant, Sundar can score, why can't England?' asks Shoaib Akhtar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘What a future he’s going to have’: Laxman names ‘biggest positive’ for India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Horrendous game': Gough says England were 'not good enough' in 4th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘When you play for your country, be prepared to face difficulties’: Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India have completely outplayed, out-batted and out-spun England: Hussain
- Nasser Hussain believes England need to take responsibility for the 1-3 series defeat against India, explaining how the home team outperformed the opposition in most of the departments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘It takes a special leader to elevate other players’: AB de Villiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox