IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 schedule: Punjab Kings matches, timings, opponents and venues
Punjab Kings.(Punjab Kings/Twitter)
Punjab Kings.(Punjab Kings/Twitter)
cricket

IPL 2021 schedule: Punjab Kings matches, timings, opponents and venues

IPL 2021 Schedule: All you need to know about Punjab Kings' fixtures, timings, venues, and opponents.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:00 PM IST

The Indian Premier League 2021 season is set to kick off on April 9th and Punjab Kings will open their campaign from 12th against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise saw the captain KL Rahul winning the Orange Cap last year, but it was not enough for them to qualify for the top four. The name of the franchise has been changed, Punjab Kings splattered big bucks at the auctions - will things turn out differently for them this year? We are going to have to wait to find out.

IPL 2021 FULL SCHEDULE

Here is the Full schedule of Punjab Kings in IPL 2021:

  • April 12th, 2021, Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm
  • April 16th, 2021, Mumbai: Punjab Kings vs CSK, 7.30 pm
  • April 18th, 2021, Mumbai: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm
  • April 21st, 2021, Chennai: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30 pm
  • April 23rd, 2021, Chennai: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30 pm
  • April 26th, 2021, Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30 pm
  • April 30th, 2021, Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30 pm
  • May 2nd, 2021, Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 pm
  • May 6th, 2021, Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm
  • May 9th, 2021, Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 3.30 pm
  • May 13th, 2021, Bangalore: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 3.30 pm
  • May 15th, 2021, Bangalore: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm
  • May 19th, 2021, Bangalore: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm
  • May 22nd, 2021, Bangalore: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30 pm
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

IPL 2021 begins from April 9th.(IPL)
IPL 2021 begins from April 9th.(IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021 Full Schedule, venue, date, timings: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:38 PM IST
IPL 2021: All you need to know about the Indian Premier League 2021 season. The first match will be played on April 9th, in Chennai between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
READ FULL STORY
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a hat-trick of title wins. (IPL)
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a hat-trick of title wins. (IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021 schedule: Mumbai Indians matches, timings, opponents and venues

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be playing five matches in Chennai, four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and two games in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021: Complete fixture of RCB(Twitter)
IPL 2021: Complete fixture of RCB(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 schedule: RCB matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:08 PM IST
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing four games in Ahmedabad, five matches in Kolkata, three matches in Chennai, and two games in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Capitals finisher runner-up last year. (IPL)
Delhi Capitals finisher runner-up last year. (IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021 schedule: Delhi Capitals matches, timings, opponents and venues

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: The Delhi Capitals will be playing five matches in Kolkata, four in Ahmedabad, three in Mumbai and two games in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Kings.(Punjab Kings/Twitter)
Punjab Kings.(Punjab Kings/Twitter)
cricket

IPL 2021 schedule: Punjab Kings matches, timings, opponents and venues

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:00 PM IST
IPL 2021 Schedule: All you need to know about Punjab Kings' fixtures, timings, venues, and opponents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a hat-trick of title wins. (IPL)
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be eyeing a hat-trick of title wins. (IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021 schedule: Mumbai Indians matches, timings, opponents and venues

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be playing five matches in Chennai, four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and two games in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021 begins from April 9th.(IPL)
IPL 2021 begins from April 9th.(IPL)
cricket

IPL 2021 Full Schedule, venue, date, timings: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:38 PM IST
IPL 2021: All you need to know about the Indian Premier League 2021 season. The first match will be played on April 9th, in Chennai between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur during team's training session(HT Photo)
India's ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur during team's training session(HT Photo)
cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes 5th Indian woman to play 100 ODIs

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Harmanpreet joined Mithali Raj (210), Jhulan Goswami (183), Anjum Chopra (127) and Amita Sharma (116) in the elite list of players who have played 100 or more ODIs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Trophy(IPL / Twitter)
IPL Trophy(IPL / Twitter)
cricket

IPL 2021 to begin from April 9, MI to face RCB in season opener

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:57 PM IST
The season will kickstart on April 9, 2021 in Chennai with a high-octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Jonny Bairstow(AP)
England's Jonny Bairstow(AP)
cricket

Michael Vaughan feels Jonny Bairstow's days are numbered in England team

PTI, London
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Vaughan strongly feels such a poor show would result in Bairstow losing his place in the side when the Ashes series comes later this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File images of Adam Gilchrist (L) and Rishabh Pant. (Getty/BCCI)
File images of Adam Gilchrist (L) and Rishabh Pant. (Getty/BCCI)
cricket

Gilchrist lauds Pant for swashbuckling ton, youngster calls it 'huge compliment'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • India vs England: Rishabh Pant's blazing century got several former cricketers talking, including Adam Gilchrist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shoaib Akhtar.(Freelance Photo by Yogen Shah)
File image of Shoaib Akhtar.(Freelance Photo by Yogen Shah)
cricket

'If Pant, Sundar can score, why can't England?' asks Shoaib Akhtar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:29 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar described England's defeat as "embarrassing".
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman(Getty Images)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman(Getty Images)
cricket

‘What a future he’s going to have’: Laxman names ‘biggest positive’ for India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman picked Rishabh Pant as the biggest gain for Team India both as a batsman and as a keeper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England lost 4th Test by an innings and 25 runs.(PTI)
England lost 4th Test by an innings and 25 runs.(PTI)
cricket

'Horrendous game': Gough says England were 'not good enough' in 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:49 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking on the commentary on talkSPORT 2, former England fast bowler Darren Gough described England's performance as "horrendous".
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's captain Joe Root and his teammate Jonny Bairstow(Twitter)
England's captain Joe Root and his teammate Jonny Bairstow(Twitter)
cricket

‘When you play for your country, be prepared to face difficulties’: Gavaskar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Sunil Gavaskar mentioned that the England players should be ready to face hardship when they are representing their country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian spinners once again did the bulk of the damage. (BCCI)
Indian spinners once again did the bulk of the damage. (BCCI)
cricket

India have completely outplayed, out-batted and out-spun England: Hussain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:59 AM IST
  • Nasser Hussain believes England need to take responsibility for the 1-3 series defeat against India, explaining how the home team outperformed the opposition in most of the departments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Captain Virat Kohli with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
Captain Virat Kohli with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
cricket

‘It takes a special leader to elevate other players’: AB de Villiers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:59 AM IST
De Villiers took to Twitter and acknowledged Kohli’s leadership under which the youngsters played with freedom and dominated the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP