‘South Africa, you need this man’: Yohan Blake wants AB de Villiers to come out of international retirement

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake’s love for cricket isn’t new. He has been an ardent fan of the game and follows the Indian Premier League very closely as he had expressed his desire to play for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.

On Sunday, Blake was impressed with AB de Villiers’ rollicking knock against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai which helped RCB post a huge total of 204 for 4. The latter returned unbeaten on 76 off 36 balls, including 9 boundaries and 3 maximums.

Following this innings, the Jamaican sprinter wants de Villiers to come out of international retirement and represent the South African national team in its upcoming assignments, including the T20 World Cup.

“Wow de Villiers is on a different level. South Africa come on you need this man,” Blake tweeted after the versatile South African's swashbuckling innings in the IPL in Chennai on Sunday.

De Villiers himself is keen to play the T20 World Cup in India later this year and is supposed to discuss the subject with national team head coach Mark Boucher towards the end of the IPL.

“We are lined up to have a chat sometime during the IPL. But yes, we've been talking about it already. If there's no space for me, so be it. If I can slot in there, it will be fantastic if all those things fall in place. Waiting for (the chat with) Bouchy towards the end of the IPL, and we will then plan accordingly,” de Villiers said after leading the RCB to a 38-run victory over the KKR.

Recently, after South Africa's 3-1 T20I series defeat to Pakistan, Boucher said he had spoken to de Villiers before the IPL on a possible comeback.

“I did chat to him before he went to the IPL. The conversation is still very much open. AB being the person he is, he wanted to perform very well at the IPL, to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level,” Boucher had said.

In May 2018, de Villiers had announced his retirement from international cricket. He had played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is before announcing his surprise retirement.

