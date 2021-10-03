IPL 2021, SRH Predicted XI vs KKR: Will Sunrisers, hoping to spoil Knight Riders’ party, give David Warner a swansong?

The tournament is over for the Sunrisers Hyderabad but they have some games left to test their bench strength. Coach Trevor Bayliss has already stated that the unit has nothing to lose and they would try out the youngsters in the dugout. In such a scenario, the Sunrisers must showcase a fearless game tonight in Dubai when they face Kolkata Knight Riders who will be battling for a playoff berth. With three more games left, the Sunrisers might make some major changes to their side in order to have some consolation points.

Let's have a look at our SRH Predicted XI vs KKR

1 Jason Roy: The Englishman has stamped his authority as the opener following a fifty but last game was not that happening. He would be eager to go out with all his guns blazing.

2 Wriddhiman Saha: The top scorer of the previous game, Saha has been a good T20 player and his presence in the top order provides balance to the line-up. As a wicketkeeper, needless to comment about his talent. He is marvellous.

3 Kane Williamson: It has been a tough season for Williamson. After getting the leadership duties, he seemed to be under some kind of pressure. But now it’s time to let himself lose and show what he is known for.

4 Manish Pandey: Pandey has been in and out of the line-up but has scored in a decent manner when given a chance. He deserves another shot against his previous IPL side.

5 Abdul Samad: The Kashmiri boy is a powerhouse who can clear the fence with the bat in hand. He is a handy bowler too and SRH have groomed him well in the tournament.

6 Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma played quite a decent knock against CSK but couldn’t convert it to a bigger score. Don't be surprised if he is among the players SRH retain next season.

7 Mohammad Nabi: The star Afghan all-rounder is yet to get a game in the UAE leg of the tournament. Regarded as one of the finest players of the T20 format, Nabi can help SRH get some consolation points.

8 Rashid Khan: Rashid, one of the leading wicket-takers of the league, has been spectacular. He is a game-changer and on his day, he can smash a few sixes as well.

9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s inconsistency in form has become a worry for SRH - and for team India. He will hope he can finish the season strong.

10 Siddarth Kaul: Siddarth Kaul may have returned wicketless in the previous game but he will surely get another game in the IPL 2021 season.

11 Basil Thampi: Sandeep Sharma proved to be expensive against RR - so the franchise might give Thampi a go ahead to test him out.

