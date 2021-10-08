IPL 2021, SRH Predicted XI vs MI: Last opportunity for Sunrisers Hyderabad young guns to make an impression

Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to end their season on a high and finish whatever mathematical possibilities Mumbai Indians have of reaching the playoffs in their IPL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi on Friday. SRH displayed a very good performance in their last match against RCB to win a nail-biter. Captain Kane Williamson would be hoping that his team can continue that and end the season on a winning note. But it is easier said than done as they will be up against MI, who will look to achieve the impossible and beat KKR on run rate.

Here's SRH Predicted XI vs MI

1 Jason Roy: The England opener has been a good addition to the top of the order for SRH in place of the out-of-form David Warner. He missed out on a well-deserved fifty in the last match against RCB but will look to make up for it against MI.

2 Abhishek Sharma: The experiment with young Abhishek Sharma in the last match did not go as well as SRH would have liked to but the left-hander is likely to get another crack as an opener.

3 Kane Williamson (Captain): Skipper Kane Williamson was back among the runs in the last match against RCB. Some of the shots he played showed exactly why he is rated so highly by everyone. But he still hasn't got the big score in this IPL.

4 Priyam Garg: Young Garg will have one last chance to turn his potential into performance against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

5 Wriddhiman Saha (WK): The India wicketkeeper-batsman has the experience to bat in the middle-order too. He needs to take the responsibility and put up a big score.

6 Abdul Samad: The hard-hitting all-rounder is a lot like Garg. He has all the potential but somehow that is yet to translate into performance.

7 Jason Holder: The experienced West Indies all-rounder has been one of the very few bright spots for SRH in this disappointing season. Holder has taken the responsibility with both the bat and ball.

8 Rashid Khan: He was taken for runs by Glenn Maxwell the other night. Rashid would be eager to end the tournament on the right note.

9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The experienced India seamer showed his class by closing out the match in the last over against the mighty AB de Villiers. SRH would once again look towards him for a good performance.

10 Siddharth Kaul: The right-arm seamer has grabbed the opportunity with both hands which Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed could not.

11 Umran Malik: He has slowly but surely started to impress the who’s who of Indian cricket with his raw pace. Umran Malik clocked 153 kmph in the last match against RCB.

SRH XI vs MI: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik