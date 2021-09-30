Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live online
cricket

IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live online

IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK Live Streaming Match 44 online: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:26 AM IST
SRH vs CSK live streaming, IPL 2021(PTI)

IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings have all but qualified for the playoffs, but MS Dhoni would want to seal the deal on Thursday itself by picking a win against their Southern neighbours. SRH, who have already crashed out of the tournament, meanwhile, would be hoping to pick a few wins to end the season on a high. But at this point, for Kane Williamson & co. - the contest is a dead rubber for MS Dhoni's army, there is everything to play for right now.

Here's all you need to know about SRH vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Also Read | SRH Predicted XI vs CSK: Looking at future, SRH likely to make more changes

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (September 30th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings?

Also Read | CSK Predicted XI vs SRH: Dhoni likely to bring back Bravo but at whose expense?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between SRH vs CSK match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl

Topics
ipl 2021 ipl chennai super kings sunrisers hyderabad
