IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR: 'I am fitter now,' Andre Russell ready to put his 'body on the line' this season

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell on Sunday opened up on his fitness issues and said that he is fitter than he was last year. Russell's remarks came before the start of KKR's first game in Indian Premier League 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Over the last two seasons, Russell has been injury-prone and his fitness has been a cause of worry for the Eoin Morgan-led franchise. The West Indies allrounder had a poor season in 2020 in the UAE, and Russell said that he is ready to put his body on the line if needed this year.

KKR vs SRH - LIVE SCORE!

"I'm in better shape compared to last year, so I'm hoping for a better performance than last year. I can put my body on the line because I'm a lot fitter," Russell told commentators on Star Sports.

Speaking on captain Eoin Morgan, Russell said: "Morgan is relaxed and he gives us all the freedom, only intervenes if it's not working.

"If we have the upper hand against any team, we must go for the kill," he added.

"We fell short by a few runs last year, and just lost the big moments and fell short marginally. We must minimize our errors and do well. The good thing is that we are back in India. The UAE was lovely, but when you talk IPL, you talk India. I am used to these conditions, and I'm looking forward to playing here," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON