IPL 2021, SRH vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to square off against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 40. Last time when they played against each other in India, RR showcased a terrific batting show and won the game by 55 runs; courtsey Jos Buttler's promising hundred. But now the situations have changed for both side. Samson's Royals outfoxed Punjab Kings but lost the battle against DC. They still have some firepower left and will root for a win to move up in the points table. For SRH, their journey in IPL 2021 is almost over as they have only 2 points in their kitty, after losing 8 out of 9 games. But they can't be taken lightly because if they win, they would spoil the party for RR who have some chances left. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Here's all you need to know about SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (September 27).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.