IPL 2021: 'Still want to see that' - Gautam Gambhir says MS Dhoni should bat at no. 4 after CSK confirm playoffs spot

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has not been in the best of forms with the bat in the Indian Premier League 2021 season. But with CSK continuing to win games after games on the back of Dhoni's smart captaincy - and youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar chipping in for the team - there seems to be little worry about Dhoni's inconsistencies with the bat.

The former India captain is playing lower down the middle-order at the moment for CSK often coming to bat at no. 6 or no. 7. But former India batsman Gautam Gambhir believes Dhoni should promote himself up the order once they confirm a knockout berth.

Speaking in an interaction on Star Sports, Gambhir said that he wishes to see Dhoni spend some time in the middle, and hence, he wants the CSK captain to bat at no. 4 after they qualify for the playoffs.

"MS Dhoni should bat at No.4 once CSK qualifies for the playoffs, irrespective of whether you are chasing or batting first so that you are able to spend time in the middle. I will want to see that, hopefully it happens. The best thing about a captain is that it is his own wish, he can bat anywhere he wants," Gambhir said.

"Your No.3 and No.4 will not always score runs. You need to bat a little more. The more runs you score, it will keep getting easier," he added.

"You will qualify for the playoffs but it should not happen that the responsibility falls on you, you lose early wickets and you have to come and score runs," Gambhir signed off.

CSK will face off against KKR on Sunday.

