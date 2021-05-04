IPL 2021: 'This cricket is a sideshow, hopefully they can get on top of coronavirus ASAP,' says Ross Taylor

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor hopes that India get on top of the ongoing covid-19 crisis and added that the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 season is not priority at the moment. Taylor's remarks came a day after the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was postponed with two players at KKR camp testing positive for the virus.

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji has also returned a positive test for the virus and there are reports suggesting the match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals, which is scheduled for Wednesday, will also be postponed.

Also read: CSK-RR match rescheduled after Balaji tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Speaking to reporters in New Zealand, Taylor said that things have escalated quickly in India.

"You see all the footage on TV, and things have escalated very quickly, I've been there many a time before – they're lovely people, and they love their cricket, but this cricket is a sideshow, and hopefully they can get on top of this coronavirus ASAP and get back to living a normal life. It's pretty disappointing to be watching and wish them all the best." Taylor said as quoted by nzherald.co.nz.

"New Zealand Cricket and the Players Association are in regular contact with the players over there. I'm sure they're all in slightly different boats in terms of where they fit in and how they feel, but I'm sure whatever happens over the coming days and weeks, the right decisions will be made," Taylor added.

Meanwhile, NZ Cricket said it is working with the IPL and is monitoring the ongoing situation.

"We are continuing to work with our members playing in the IPL in what is a fluid situation," a NZ Cricket spokesperson was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald.

"Clearly the circumstances they find themselves in have changed a bit yesterday with some local players and support staff getting Covid in the bubble. None have requested they come home yet but we're continuing to monitor developments," the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON