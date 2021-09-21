IPL 2021: Virat Kohli shares batting tips with KKR debutant Venkatesh Iyer, video goes viral on social media - WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday thrashed Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 31 in Abu Dhabi. After the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell ran through RCB batting line-up to bundle them out for 92, debutant batsman Venkatesh Iyer stole the show with his fearless batting during KKR’s chase.

The Indore cricketer slammed an unbeaten 41 off 27 balls in his debut game for the Knight Riders. His innings was laced with 7 boundaries and a maximum. Moreover, Venkatesh slammed consecutive boundaries to Yuzvendra Chahal on the last two balls of the 10th over to finish KKR’s chase in style, with 60 balls to spare

ALSO READ | 'He will be a key factor; going to play in near future for India': Kohli says performance of KKR player a 'great sign'

After the conclusion of the game, the 26-year-old was seen getting some valuable batting tips from RCB and Team India captain Virat Kohli. The video of the interaction was shared by KKR on their official Instagram handle.

“Dream debut + Learning from the best. What a night it's been for @venkatesh.iyer2512!,” KKR wrote on Instagram.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan also heaped praise on the opening batsman for playing an impressive knock on his debut.

“Venkatesh Iyer, the way he came in and played was outstanding. Certainly, the brand of cricket we want to play. Playing under head coach Brendon McCullum, this is the aggressive nature of cricket we want to play. Although he was aggressive, he managed to control his innings. His opening partnership with Shubman Gill was beautiful to watch,” said Morgan during a virtual post-match press conference.

ALSO READ | 'If he was in prime form, we'd have seen him hit those boundaries': Parthiv analyses Kohli's short innings against KKR

With this 9-wicket win, KKR have jumped to the fifth position in the points table while RCB remains static at the third spot. Eoin Morgan & Co will next lock horns against Mumbai Indians on Thursday.