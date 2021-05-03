‘David Warner, the batsman, not playing was baffling’: Deep Dasgupta questions Sunrisers Hyderabad’s decision

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta was ‘baffled’ over the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s decision to drop David Warner for the clash against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Delhi. A day after getting sacked as the SRH skipper, the Australian batsman was seen carrying drinks for the players participating in the face-off.

Warner was replaced by all-rounder Mohammed Nabi who couldn’t perform up to his calibre. The latter returned wicketless and scored just 17 runs in a mammoth chase of 221. The Sunrisers were restricted to 165 for 8 and lost the battle by 55 runs. It was the sixth loss for the Orange Army in the ongoing IPL 2021.

While speaking to Sports Today, Dasgupta was surprised to see Warner not getting a spot in the playing XI despite being among runs.

“Pre-tournament, Sunrisers was one of my top-four teams but they just fell apart. Yes, Bhuvi and Natarajan got injured and Warner wasn't in great form. But some of the decisions were baffling to me. Warner not playing was baffling to me. Yes, you have one of the top captains in Kane Williamson so you pass it on to him. But Warner, the batsman not playing, for me that is a little baffling,” Dasgupta told Sports Today.

“It would be unfortunate and unfair of not giving, whoever gets an opportunity in place of Warner, him a few more games because you can't really judge a player based on 1 match. But I find it very difficult to accept that Warner the batsman is not playing,” he added.

Dasgupta further highlighted that the SRH’s squad looks very unsettled which is why they are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just one win so far.

“SRH unit looks very unsettled. They have played so many players, tried various combinations but it doesn't seem to be working. I think they have already tried 21 players out of a squad of 23 or 24. That tells you how that dressing room is,” Dasgupta said.

Warner has been carrying a decent form in the ongoing tournament. So far, he has scored 132 runs in the 6 games, averaging 32.16. He has also scored a couple of half-centuries at a strike rate of 110.28.