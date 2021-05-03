IPL 2021: Three members of CSK contingent test positive for Covid-19 - Report

The shadow of Covid-19 is looming large over IPL 2021 now as reports suggest that three members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise have tested positive after results came in for the latest round of testing.

Chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner - have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

The report comes on a day when the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been postponed after two players from KKR -- Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- tested positive for Covid-19.

"Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19. Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest.," the official IPL release stated.

Speaking to ANI, a senior CSK official said that the team has undergone testing and the reports are expected at around 4pm.

"We have done tests like every other franchise and there is no report with us, so I can only tell you if someone has tested positive after the reports come in around 4pm. Till then, I cannot tell you if someone is positive. All protocols are being followed as per the BCCI SOP," the official explained.

CSK last played a game on Saturday against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The side is slated to square off against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

CSK is currently at the second spot in the points table with 10 points from seven games

(With ANI inputs)