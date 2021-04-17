IPL 2021: 'You run out of things to say about him' - Stephen Fleming lauds CSK's captain fantastic MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming is all praise for skipper and veteran cricketer MS Dhoni, calling him the team's heartbeat. Following CSK's impressive six-wicket victory against Punjab Kings on Friday in Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL), former Kiwi captain Fleming said that Dhoni's hunger to keep going even after playing 200 matches for the team bears testament to his attitude towards the game and the franchise.

Former India skipper Dhoni on Friday played his 175th game for CSK in the IPL. Overall, including 25 matches in the Champions League T20, Dhoni crossed the landmark of 200 games. He has been leading the side since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008.

"His longevity has to be mentioned and appreciated... to play 200 games and still have a desire to do well is a testament to his attitude towards the game and franchise," Fleming said on Friday.

"I think the franchise has grown and MS has grown with it, so it is a great relationship and great fun," the former New Zealand opener added.

CSK bagged their first win of IPL 2021 after a clinical performance at the Wankhede Stadium. Fleming added that the manner in which the team bounced back after suffering a massive defeat to Delhi Capitals in the first game was quite commendable.

Terming Dhoni the heartbeat of CSK, Fleming said, "He is the heartbeat of CSK, there's no doubt about it. Whether it's performance, guidance or leadership, you run out of things to say about him."

The three-time champions' next assignment is against a high-flying Rajasthan Royals side on April 19, Monday. Both teams will head into the contest on a winning note--as RR defeated DC in their previous game--and fans can expect another tightly-fought contest.