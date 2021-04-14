Home / Cricket / ‘You’ve got so much to learn from that one innings’: Ponting lauds Prithvi Shaw’s blistering knock against CSK - WATCH
cricket

‘You’ve got so much to learn from that one innings’: Ponting lauds Prithvi Shaw’s blistering knock against CSK - WATCH

During his dressing speech, DC head coach Ricky Ponting lauded Prithvi Shaw who roared back to form against CSK. The opening batsman blasted his way to a 38-ball 72 against CSK.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 06:40 PM IST
DC opener Prithvi Shaw plays a shot against CSK in IPL 2021 Match No. 2(PTI)

Delhi Capitals began their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with a phenomenal win against Chennai Super Kings last week. Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, DC exhibited ticked all the boxes and won their opening game by 7 wickets.

Head coach Ricky Ponting was happy as his team began the journey this year with a terrific win. During his dressing speech after the game, the former Australian captain lauded Prithvi Shaw who roared back to form against CSK. The opening batsman blasted his way to a 38-ball 72 against CSK.

“Prithvi, it was awesome and you have got so much to learn from that one innings. You can go into the next game thinking about nothing, you will get runs again. So, you got plenty to learn from that innings, it was awesome,” said Ponting in his first dressing room speech.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Winning every game is tough in IPL, says Williamson

South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Live Cricket Score

‘He puts opposition under pressure to bring their main bowlers’

SRH vs RCB, Live: Will Kane Williamson return for SRH; toss upcoming

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs RCB

Prithvi went through a tough phase during IPL 2020. His misery continued in the Test series Down Under where he failed to perform in the opening Test match and was dropped from rest of the matches. The youngster then focused on his technique and came back strong. He amassed over 800 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, becoming the first cricketer in history to do so.

Shikhar Dhawan also clubbed a match-winning 85 off 54 balls but Ponting feels the bowlers had set the tone for the victory against CSK in Delhi Capitals' opening game in this IPL.

“Outstanding performance, brilliant team effort. Rishabh's first game as captain, he did a fantastic job mate, congratulation. Bowlers upfront, Woakes he set the tone early on,” said Ponting.

“Wicket in the second over of the innings. Followed up by Avesh, who ended up knocking over two international captains, mate awesome job, well done,” he added.

ALSO READ | Russell reacts to Shah Rukh's 'apology' tweet after KKR's 10-run loss to MI

Dhawan might have won the Player of the Match award for his ferocious knock but Ponting presented the Change Room's Men of the Match award to Avesh Khan, Chris Woakes, and Prithvi for their impressive performance against CSK.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

(With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi capitals head coach ricky ponting ipl 2021 ipl prithvi shaw delhi capitals
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP