'157 kph doesn't matter in T20s. If you don't get it right, you'll fetch big time': Shastri issues huge warning to Umran

Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik has taken 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) by a storm with his searing pace. Only two days back, the 22-year-old broke his own record to register the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian player in IPL ever, clocking 157 kph against Delhi Capitals. However, former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that these records doesn't have any value in T20 cricket as long as he does manage to get the ball in the right areas. (Follow IPL 2022 Live Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and SRH, Shastri issued a stern warning to Umran saying that if he doesn't manage to channelise the ball in the right areas, the deliveries will be hit with double the power, leaving his searing quick deliveries valueless.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Score

"He will play for India very soon but if you don't get it right that 156 will go for 256 off the bat. And that is exactly what is happening. The pace is good, but you got to get it in your mind that you have to out it in the right areas. Otherwise, just hold yourself back and use that space sparingly to surprise the batter. Those kind of thoughts should go to your mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If you don't get it right, you are going to fetch and fetch big time. It goes off the bat at 250 to 300 speed! The pitches will slow up as the tournament progresses and it has become more batting friendly now so has got to get it right. I'm seeing the media and everywhere it say 156, 157 - it doesn't matter in this format. You have to get it in the right areas and he has it. If he attacks the stumps he will be far more consistent. 156, 157 - very good - but channelise it in the right direction,” he said.

In IPL 2022, Umran has picked 15 wickets in 10 innings at 20.53 and with an economy rate of 8.8 which includes an impressive five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans. However, since that game, he has gone wicket less in eight overs across two games for 100 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON