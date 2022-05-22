A leap of brilliance! Liam Livingstone takes an absolute stunner to send back Abhishek Sharma in SRH-PBKS game - Watch

One of the main attractions of an Indian Premier League (IPL) season are the brilliant catches. Evin Lewis served the fans an immemorable catch a few nights back which sent Lucknow Super Giants into the playoffs of the 2022 season. And on Sunday night, the Wankhede crowd in Mumbai witnessed another stunner, this time from Punjab Kings player Liam Livingstone that sent back Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

It happened in the 11th over of the game when Harpreet Brar dished out a flighted delivery. Abhishek shimmied down the track and backed himself to go for the big one over the long-on fence with the lofted drive, but was a big risk he took given that Livingstone was patrolling the zone. The PBKS star waited for the ball, and then timed his jump to grab the ball with two hands right in front of the ropes and ensured that he didn't touch the advertisement skirtings.

With the dismissal, SRH lost their third wicket as Abhishek walked back scoring 43 off 32.

Amazing catch at the boundary. Liam Livingstone stops a maximum. #IPL2022 https://t.co/Bm57qZWKKY — Spencer Clarke 🎳 (@sharingcharts) May 22, 2022

Earlier in the game, SRH stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar ha won the toss and opted to bat first. The side lost opener Priyam Garg early before Abhishek looked to pull things back in favour of SRH. But wwith wickets falling onm regular intervals, SRH failed to find a steady partnership and eventually finished with 157 for eight. Brar and Nathan Ellis were the pick of the bowlers as they picked three wickets each.

"Just wanted to play my natural game, and wanted to play my shots off the loose balls. In the timeout also, Brain [Lara] said just play your natural game. The pitch is slow, and is going to turn. I go to the captain every time [to have a ball]... We were looking for 160-170, but it's a good score, so let's see," Abhishek said at innings break.

