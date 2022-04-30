IPL 2022: Anushka Sharma's celebration goes viral as Virat Kohli regains lost form in GT vs RCB game - WATCH

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli bounced back to form in style with a patient half-century in the IPL 2022 game against Gujarat Titans on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium. While it was a huge relief for Kohli, who headed into the game on the back of a strong of low scores, it was his wife Anushka Sharma's reaction that went viral all over social media. (Follow IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Kohli laced six boundaries and solitary six in his 53-ball 58 as RCB revived from the early dismissal of their skipper Faf du Plessis for a three-ball duck. This was Kohli's first fifty-plus score this season and first in IPL in 15 innings.

As Kohli reached the mark in his 45th ball in the innings, his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka was spotted cheering for the former India skipper.

Kohli headed into the game in the back of a poor run of form which included four single-digit scores in his last five innings which also includes two consecutive golden duck dismissal.

The form left most veteran cricketer concerned as many urged the 33-year-old to take rest and opt out of the remainder of IPL 2022. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri had opined that Kohli has been “overcooked”, after his second golden duck this season.

However, on returning to his familiar position, as opener, Kohli managed to bounce back to form in style as RCB finished with 170 for six in 20 overs. Kohli was ably supported by Rajat Patidar, who as well scored his half-century and stitched a century stand alongside him.

