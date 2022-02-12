IPL 2022 Auction: List of players purchased by Delhi Capitals and purse left

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

The Delhi Capitals acquired as many as nine buys and look to be on their way to assemble a decent-looking squad.
How will David Warner fare under Rishabh Pant? (Getty)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 11:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Delhi Capitals had a busy day at the IPL 2022 auction. Having retained the likes of Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje, the Capitals acquired as many as nine buys and look to be on their way to assemble a decent-looking squad. With a combination of few high-profile players and some promising youngsters, the Capitals appear balanced unit and will look to build on it on Day 2 on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad

Also Read | IPL 2022 Auction Day 1 Highlights

Players retained: Rishabh Pant ( 16 crore), Axar Patel ( 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw, 7.5 crore) and Anrich Nortje ( 6.5 crore)

Players purchased: David Warner ( 6.25 crore), Mitchell Marsh ( 6.5 crore), Shardul Thakur ( 10.75 crore), Mustafizur Rahman ( 2 crore), Kuldeep Yadav ( 2 crore), Ashwin Hebbar ( 20 lakh), Sarfaraz Khan ( 20 lakh), Kamlesh Nagarkoti ( 1.1 crore), KS Bharat ( 2 crore)

Purse Remaining: 16.50 crore

Player Slots Remaining: 13

Overseas Slots Remaining: 4

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl 2022 auction ipl
