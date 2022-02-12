IPL 2022 Auction: List of players purchased by Delhi Capitals and purse left

The Delhi Capitals had a busy day at the IPL 2022 auction. Having retained the likes of Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje, the Capitals acquired as many as nine buys and look to be on their way to assemble a decent-looking squad. With a combination of few high-profile players and some promising youngsters, the Capitals appear balanced unit and will look to build on it on Day 2 on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad

Players retained: Rishabh Pant ( ₹16 crore), Axar Patel ( ₹9 crore), Prithvi Shaw, ₹7.5 crore) and Anrich Nortje ( ₹6.5 crore)

Players purchased: David Warner ( ₹6.25 crore), Mitchell Marsh ( ₹6.5 crore), Shardul Thakur ( ₹10.75 crore), Mustafizur Rahman ( ₹2 crore), Kuldeep Yadav ( ₹2 crore), Ashwin Hebbar ( ₹20 lakh), Sarfaraz Khan ( ₹20 lakh), Kamlesh Nagarkoti ( ₹1.1 crore), KS Bharat ( ₹2 crore)

Purse Remaining: ₹16.50 crore

Player Slots Remaining: 13

Overseas Slots Remaining: 4