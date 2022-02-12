Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 Auction: List of players purchased by Mumbai Indians on Day 1 and purse left
cricket

IPL 2022 Auction: List of players purchased by Mumbai Indians on Day 1 and purse left

Mumbai made only four purchases on the opening day of the mega auction for the 2022 season of IPL.
Ishan Kishan(Mumbai Indians)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 09:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) with five trophies, made only four purchases on the opening day of the mega auction for the 2022 season of IPL. 

Having let gone of big-name players in the Pandya brothers, Trent Boult and Quinton de Kock among many others, Mumbai managed to reclaim their star wicketkeeper-batsman in Ishan Kishan for a colossal amount of INR 15.25 crore making the youngster the second-most costliest Indian player in IPL auction history after Yuvraj Singh and fourth-most overall. 

Mumbai also roped in Dewald Brevis, a.k.a Baby AB, the U19 World Cup Player of the Tournament, for INR 3 crore. 

In the final session of the day 1 of the mega auction, Mumbai roped in two uncapped players in pace bowler Basil Thampi, for INR 30 lakh, and spinner Murugan Ashwin, for whom they had to battle it out against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad before acquiring him for INR 1.6 crore. 

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad 

Retained Players – Rohit Sharma (INR 16 Crore), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 Crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 Crore) and Kieron Pollard (INR 6 Crore) 

Players Bought – Ishan Kishan (INR 15.25 Crore), Dewald Brevis (INR 3 Crore), Basil Thampi (30 lakh), and Murugan Ashwin (1.60 crore) 

Purse Remaining – INR 27.35 Crore 

Player Slots Remaining – 17 

Overseas Slots Remaining – 6

