IPL 2022: CSK's Dwayne Bravo 1 wicket away from surpassing Lasith Malinga in biggest bowling record in league's history

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be aiming to open their account in the 2022 Indian Premier League when they take on the tournament debutants Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Both sides faced defeats in their respective opening games; while the CSK conceded a six-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, KL Rahul's Super Giants endured a narrow defeat to fellow debutants Gujarat Titans.

In the previous game, CSK's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten 50-run knock and Dwayne Bravo's three-wicket haul were the biggest positives for the side. While Dhoni's innings came as a surprise to many as the former Super Kings captain hadn't played any professional cricket since the last year's IPL, Bravo continued with his consistent performance with the ball for the ‘Yellow Army’.

On Thursday, if the former West Indian all-rounder takes the field against LSG, he will be eyeing the biggest bowling feat in the Indian Premier League history. With 170 wickets to his name, Bravo is currently tied with former Mumbai Indians speedster Lasith Malinga for most wickets in the tournament, as he needs only one more wicket to go top in the tally.

Here are the top-5 wicket-takers in IPL history (* denotes currently active players in IPL):

Lasith Malinga - 170

Dwayne Bravo* - 170

Amit Mishra - 166

Piyush Chawla - 157

Harbhajan Singh - 150

Among active cricketers, India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the closest to Malinga and Bravo, with 145 wickets to his name in 168 IPL matches. Ashwin is currently playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

Malinga, who played his entire IPL career for the Mumbai Indians, last represented the franchise in 2019; he had skipped the 2020 edition due to personal reasons and eventually announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The Sri Lankan speedster is currently the fast bowling coach of the Rajasthan Royals.