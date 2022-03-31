IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK LIVE Cricket Score: Lucknow, Chennai hunt for first win
IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to secure their first win of the season when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team, who made their IPL debut against Gujarat Titans, endured a tough five-wicket defeat in the contest. Meanwhile, CSK will also head into the match on the back of a crushing six-wicket defeat and will hope for a positive result from the contest. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Catch the LIVE updates of the IPL match between CSK and LSG:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 31, 2022 05:23 PM IST
IPL, CSK vs LSG: Bravo's economy in last two years
Dwayne Bravo produced a clinical effort in the previous outing as he picked three wickets and conceded just 20 runs in his four overs. The Windies all-rounder has maintained a superb economy of under 8 in the previous two years.
-
Mar 31, 2022 05:09 PM IST
CSK vs LSG: A look at Dhoni's recent run in IPL
MSD, who scored an unbeaten 50 in the previous match, has scored 410 runs at a strike rate 103.79 against the spinners since 2018. In the same time period his strike rate has been better against the pacers. He has accumulated 825 runs against them at a strike rate of over 150.
-
Mar 31, 2022 05:00 PM IST
CSK vs LSG: Players to miss out
Lucknow Super Giants will miss out on the services of Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers. CSK, too, will fret over the absence of Deepak Chahar, who will be missing a majority of the league due to an injury.
-
Mar 31, 2022 04:53 PM IST
IPL 2022: Will Moeen Ali play tonight?
CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali, who missed the opening encounter after a delay in his travel documents, is likely to be a part of the CSK setup in the clash tonight. Moeen scored 357 runs in the 15 matches he played in the previous season. With the ball, he scalped six wickets.
-
Mar 31, 2022 04:42 PM IST
IPL 2022: A recap at CSK and LSG previous outing
Both the teams didn't have a great start to the campaign, however, there were a few positives.
From the CSK camp it was MS Dhoni, who after being relived from captaincy duties, showed glimpses of his yesteryears. The wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls, which featured seven fours and one maximum.
LSG, on the other hand, were rocked by Mohammed Shami in their previous outing, however, Deepak Hooda and 22-year-old Ayush Badoni showed the depth in LSG's batting. Apart from the duo, Krunal Pandya also played a decent 13-ball 21 in their previous clash.
-
Mar 31, 2022 04:32 PM IST
LSG vs CSK: Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
-
Mar 31, 2022 04:30 PM IST
IPL 2022: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 07:00 PM (IST). Stay tuned for all updates!
