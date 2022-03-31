'He's as close as it gets to Dhoni when it comes to being ice cool': Faf's massive praise for RCB senior after KKR win

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held their nerves to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 3 wickets in a low-scoring thriller at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After the RCB bowlers restricted the Knight Riders to a paltry total of 128, the side faced a disappointing start with captain Faf du Plessis (5), Anuj Rawat (0), and Virat Kohli (12) being dismissed cheaply. However, the RCB's middle and lower-middle order made an important contribution to steer the side to its first win in IPL 2022.

Also read: IPL 2022 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists: RCB star leads wicket-taking chart; Faf retains top spot

While Sherfane Rutherford (28) and Shahbaz Ahmed (27) took RCB closer to victory, it was wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik (14* off 7 deliveries) who provided the finishing touches alongside Harshal Patel (10* off 6 deliveries). In the last over, RCB needed 7 runs to win with three wickets remaining, and Karthik hit the six off the first ball against Andre Russell to draw the scores level, and followed it with a boundary to seal a victory for the Royal Challengers.

Following the game, RCB captain Faf du Plessis lauded Dinesh Karthik for his important cameo in the game and also drew his comparison with the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“DK's experience helped in the end, cool-calm, runs weren't never really too far away. DK is as close as it gets to MS Dhoni when it comes to being ice cool,” Du Plessis said. The RCB captain has played alongside Dhoni in 12 IPL seasons – 11 of them under the wicketkeeper-batter's captaincy.

The RCB captain further noted that the side still has the scope for improvement in the batting department.

“Small score, we just tried to be positive but very good bowling from their seamers. The ball swung a little more earlier but today there was seam and bounce. Two three days ago, it was 200 and today it was 130. We would like to be more convincing. Just the experience. The runs were never a problem. We just needed to have wickets in hand. I rely on other people for help. We have great people in the camp. There is good communication in the group. The guys have been great. They have been supportive. They are coming to me with ideas,” said the South African.