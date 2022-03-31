IPL 2022 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists: RCB star leads wicket-taking chart; Faf retains top spot

The Royal Challengers Bangalore survived some nervy moments to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a low-scoring thriller at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Chasing a modest total of 129 to win, RCB lost their opening order quite cheaply but Sherfane Rutherford (29), David Willey (18) and Shahbaz Ahmed (27) played crucial innings as the side survived some anxious moments before overhauling the target.

Also read: IPL 2022, CSK Predicted XI vs LSG: Jadeja could be tempted to give India's Under-19 World Cup star a place in the team

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga lived up to his ₹10.75 crore price tag as his four-wicket burst helped RCB dismiss KKR for 128. The Sri Lankan was ably supported by the pace trio of Akash Deep (3/45), Harshal Patel (2/11), and Mohammed Siraj (1/25) after RCB had won the toss and elected to bowl.

Points Table

Rajasthan Royals continue to remain at the top of the table, thanks to a high Net Run Rate (NRR) after a 61-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The RCB opened their account with the three-wicket win over Shreyas Iyer's side and climbed to sixth position in the table. KKR, meanwhile, are fifth.

RCB's NRR, however, still remains in the negative.

IPL table after RCB's win over KKR.(HT)

Orange Cap

RCB captain Faf du Plessis retains his place at the top of the table, even as he added only 5 more runs to his previous match's score of 88. With 93 runs, Faf is 12 ahead of the second-placed Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians. Outside of the top-5, Virat Kohli jumped to the seventh spot with 53 runs and opener Ajinkya Rahane of the KKR is at eighth (53 runs).

Orange Cap list after RCB's win over KKR.(HT)

Purple Cap

With a four-wicket haul against the KKR, Sri Lanka's Hasaranga is currently the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022. He has five wickets to his name so far in two games. KKR's senior pacer Umesh Yadav also jumped to the second spot, with four wickets to his name.

Purple Cap list after RCB's win over KKR.(HT)

RCB youngster Akash Deep may have been expensive against the Knight Riders but his three wickets helped him climb to third spot in the list for highest wicket-takers in the edition.