'When Mahi bhai asks you to do something, consider it done': CSK's new recruit recalls chat with MS Dhoni

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got hold of many familiar faces in the mega auction as the franchise didn't tinker with the combination that shone in the UAE last year. The Super Kings bought back Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa and Dwayne Bravo, adding depth to their retention nucleus featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Also Read | Deepak Chahar injury leaves problem aplenty for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings)

While the Chennai Super Kings think-tank couldn’t bring back former South Africa batter Faf du Plessis, they shelled out ₹4 crore to buy big-hitting all-rounder Shivam Dube. The 28-year-old Dube, who previously was a part of Rajasthan, fetched bids from Lucknow Supergiants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) before Chennai swooped in on the deal.

It's no secret that Dhoni is one of the best players to have played in the IPL and every Chennai recruit dreams of sharing the dressing room with the talismanic captain. Dube is no different. He reserved massive praise for the former India skipper and talked about having a chat with him.

"I think you can still see the goosebumps coming out because always I'm a big fan of my Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and, especially CSK. I had a chat with Mahi bhai as recently as yesterday. He asked me to do a few things and I told him I'll definitely do justice. When Mahi bhai asks you to do something, consider it done," said Dube in a video shared by CSK.

He was blessed with a baby boy just four days before getting picked by Chennai in the auction and Dube described it as the best week of his life. "It was a big deal for me to get picked by Chennai. I was feeling great. I can't express my excitement in words but I was pleasantly surprised by having been picked by CSK. And yes, could not express my feelings and all but I'm really happy to be a part of CSK," he said.

"Although it is a different franchise for me, attitude will remain the same. I have to do my best for the team's cause, which has always been my mission as a player and will always be that way going forward as well. I'm more confident now."

The 15th IPL season is set to start from March 26 at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The second most successful team with four trophies, Chennai headline Group B and will take on their fellow group members Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants two times each.