'In his last Test at Wankhede, I was the ball boy': CSK spinner recalls 'unforgettable' interaction with Tendulkar

The Chennai Super Kings have endured a poor outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The side was eliminated from the race for playoffs last week, when it faced a five-wicket defeat to the Mumbai Indians. The season also saw a back-and-forth in captaincy duties for the Super Kings, with Ravindra Jadeja being appointed as their new captain ahead of the side's opening game and the all-rounder, then, handing the lead back to MS Dhoni. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'If Sehwag knows more than ICC, he's entitled to his opinion': Akhtar hits back at controversial 'chucking' remark

The CSK will be playing in their final game of the season later on Friday against the Rajasthan Royals. While eyes will be on MS Dhoni as he is likely to open up on his CSK future, the Super Kings will also be inclining towards handing opportunities to their young guns. One of them is Prashant Solanki, who made his CSK debut in the side's previous game against the Gujarat Titans.

The leg-spinner was bought by CSK for INR 1.2 crore after the franchise entered a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals for his signature. Solanki bowled an impressive spell in the game against GT, conceding only 18 runs in his four overs, albeit without a wicket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video for the Super Kings, Solanki opened up on his formative years in the sport and also recalled a special memory from 2013, when he was a ball boy in Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“I've been to Wankhede to watch his matches. In fact, in his last Test match at Wankhede, I was the ball-boy. I was sitting right in front of his stand,” Solanki recalled in the video.

"One incident happened where he came on the boundary to field and I was sitting there. I was awestruck. He was calling me for water and some energy drink, I was just awestruck standing there. I couldn't hear a word he was saying because the crowd was so loud.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Later, he kept the hand on my shoulder, pulled me closer and told me to get an energy drink for me. That was my moment of the day, that interaction. That was an unforgettable memory for me,” revealed the 22-year-old spinner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON