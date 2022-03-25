IPL 2022: MS Dhoni stands on verge of joining Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in sensational T20 list

MS Dhoni may have stepped down as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the start of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but his role and responsibility as a wicketkeeper and batsman will continue for the franchise and that will imply that the legendary cricketer will have the opportunity to break and script more records and enter new lists in T20 cricket. Come the IPL 2022 opener, Dhoni will have the chance to join former India teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in elusive T20 batting list.

In his 347-match T20 career, Dhoni has scored 6935 runs at 38.31 with a strike rate of 134.37. He needs 65 runs more to complete 7000 runs in the shortest format of the game. On reaching the milestone, Dhoni will become the sixth Indian cricketer to complete 7000 runs in T20s, joining the likes of Kohli (10273 runs), Rohit (9895 runs), Shikhar Dhawan (8775 runs), Suresh Raina (8654 runs) and Robin Uthappa (7042 runs).

Overall, he will become the 34th cricketer to the milestone in T20 cricket.

1617 runs of his career tally in T20 cricket came for Team India between 2006 and 2019. 4746 runs came in IPL since 2008 of which 4172 came for Chennai Super Kings and remaining for the two seasons he played for presently-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants. All the remaining runs in T20s came for Jharkhand in domestic cricket.

Dhoni also stands on the verge of completing 200 catches in T20 cricket. His present tally stands at 198.

2022 will be the second season in IPL history where Dhoni won't be leading an IPL team. The only other time was 2017 when he was removed from the role during his stint with Pune.

CSK will be led by Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL 2022 season. The franchise will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.