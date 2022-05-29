'Everyone told us we were the worst team in the IPL': Gujarat Titans star's brilliant response ahead of final against RR

The Gujarat Titans produced a dominant performance throughout the entire 2022 Indian Premier League to reach the final of the season. GT finished at the top of the table with 10 wins in fourteen matches, and secured a rather straightforward victory against Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 (by 7 wickets) to book a final berth. In their maiden season of the tournament, the Hardik Pandya-led side would be aiming to lift the title in a rematch against Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Mike Hesson reveals Virat Kohli's speech in last timeout of RR vs RCB Qualifier 2: 'We listened to him speak about...'

Ahead of the game, David Miller, one of the side's star performances, spoke in detail about the Titans being written off ahead of the season. While many considered Gujarat Titans as a strong team, very few considered them as title contenders.

Miller said that he knew that his side was being written off, and went to the extent of saying that everyone told them they were the "worst team in the IPL."

“It's pretty evident that there have been a lot of guys who have contributed at a lot of stages throughout the competition. We had different MOTMs, and different guys stood up at different occasions. It's the contribution that helps the team. We managed to win big moments in the games throughout the season. We won close games that we probably shouldn't have won," Miller told Sports Today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It's all about managing those big moments, we've been pretty calm and gone about the business in a smooth way. As you (the interviewer) mentioned, a lot of people wrote us off and we were very aware of the fact that we were definitely the worst team in the IPL, that's (what) everyone told us. So, it's outstanding so far,” Miller further said.

GT's opposition in the final, Rajasthan Royals qualified for the final after a dominant victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON