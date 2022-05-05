Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022: David Warner breaks Chris Gayle's T20 world record with brilliant half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad
cricket

IPL 2022: David Warner breaks Chris Gayle's T20 world record with brilliant half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022: David Warner slammed an unbeaten 92 during the game against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.
David Warner(PTI)
Published on May 05, 2022 09:23 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Delhi Capitals' star batter David Warner scored his fourth half-century in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League during the game against his former franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner, who is playing his first game against SRH since he was released by the franchise ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament, also reached his 89th half-century in T20, which is now a world record. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Warner went past West Indies great Chris Gayle, who had held the record for most half-centuries in the shortest format of the game (88).

The Aussie batter reached his half-century in merely 34 balls in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, as he continued to hold fort amid a flurry of early wickets for the Delhi Capitals against SRH.

Here is the list of most half-centuries in T20 history:

  • David Warner - 89*
  • Chris Gayle - 88
  • Virat Kohli - 77
  • Aaron Finch - 70
  • Rohit Sharma - 69

Warner had led the SRH to the IPL title in 2016, and had been a part of the franchise since its inaugural edition of the tournament in 2014. However, the left-handed batter fell out with the team management during the previous season, and was removed from the captaincy during the first phase of the edition. The Australian batter eventually didn't make an appearance during the backend stages of the league for SRH before being released by the franchise.

RELATED STORIES

Ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament, Warner was picked by the Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore. This is Warner's second stint with the Delhi franchise; he made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils in 2009, and represented the franchise for five seasons.

Earlier in the game between DC and SRH, Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
delhi capitals david warner ipl 2022 ipl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP