IPL 2022: David Warner breaks Chris Gayle's T20 world record with brilliant half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals' star batter David Warner scored his fourth half-century in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League during the game against his former franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner, who is playing his first game against SRH since he was released by the franchise ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament, also reached his 89th half-century in T20, which is now a world record. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Warner went past West Indies great Chris Gayle, who had held the record for most half-centuries in the shortest format of the game (88).

The Aussie batter reached his half-century in merely 34 balls in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, as he continued to hold fort amid a flurry of early wickets for the Delhi Capitals against SRH.

Here is the list of most half-centuries in T20 history:

David Warner - 89*

Chris Gayle - 88

Virat Kohli - 77

Aaron Finch - 70

Rohit Sharma - 69

Warner had led the SRH to the IPL title in 2016, and had been a part of the franchise since its inaugural edition of the tournament in 2014. However, the left-handed batter fell out with the team management during the previous season, and was removed from the captaincy during the first phase of the edition. The Australian batter eventually didn't make an appearance during the backend stages of the league for SRH before being released by the franchise.

Ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament, Warner was picked by the Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore. This is Warner's second stint with the Delhi franchise; he made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils in 2009, and represented the franchise for five seasons.

Earlier in the game between DC and SRH, Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl.

