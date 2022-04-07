David Warner's homecoming: Twitter elated by Australian's return to Delhi Capitals; 'Back to where the journey started'

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Thursday won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 game at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Before the flip of coin, the cameras captured David Warner training in a Capitals' training shirt, which was a highly-anticipated sight for every fan of the franchise. (LSG vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Warner replaced Tim Seifert as captain Rishabh Pant confirmed the Australian's first game for Delhi this season. Delhi further made two changes to the eleven by adding Anrich Nortje and Sarfaraz Khan in place of Khaleel Ahmed and Mandeep Singh respectively.

The Capitals had a rollicking start to the season against Mumbai Indians but their campaign hit an unexpected snag as they were outclassed by Gujarat Titans in their second game.

Lucknow also made one change to their team composition with Krishnappa Gowtham replacing Manish Pandey in the eleven.

Warner had started his IPL journey with the Delhi franchise in 2009. The left-handed batter has been one of the most successful batters in the league, having scored 5,449 in his IPL career to date, including 4 centuries and a whopping 50 half-centuries at an average of 41.59. He also has six consecutive 500-run seasons under his belt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Warner was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad following a poor season with the franchise. He was snapped up by the Capitals at the February auction for ₹6.25 crore. As he starts a fresh chapter in the T20 league with his first franchise, Warner said he's keen to be working with former Australia teammate Ricky Ponting, who is Delhi Capitals' head coach.

"I want to learn how to play the one-handed shots from Rishabh. He's a young guy learning the ropes of leadership and he has been an integral part of the Indian team as well. I am excited and I can't wait to be bat with him in the middle," Warner said in a statement issued by Delhi Capitals.

"Ricky has had a fair bit of success with DC. He was a great leader for Australia and now he has a lot of respect as a coach. I am looking forward to working with him."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's how Twitter reacted to David Warner's return to Delhi Capitals:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the game against Lucknow Super Giants, Warner had said, "We just need to put our best foot forward and play a complete game. Fielding is the biggest component of the game and if we can hold our catches and field as well as we can, then we can go a long way in this tournament."