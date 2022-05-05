'Shot of the season. Unbelievable': Twitter goes crazy as Warner turns right-hander, smashes ridiculous four against SRH

Delhi Capitals star David Warner slammed a brilliant unbeaten 92 as he brought his highest score in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Poetically, he played the innings against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Warner slammed 12 fours and three sixes en route his knock, which came in merely 58 deliveries. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Warner was at his explosive best throughout the innings, and it seemed he came with a purpose as he faced Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time since being released by the franchise after the last season. The Aussie left-handed opener attacked from ball one and even as the DC lost a flurry of wickets in the first few overs, Warner held one end and continued to punish the bad deliveries, as he brought his half-century in merely 34 deliveries.

The Australian 35-year-old continued to hammer SRH bowlers all around the park, and during the closing stages of the innings, the Aussie batter unleashed a peculiar shot which drew the attention of the fans on social media.

Watch:

The fans on Twitter were amazed with the shot, with many calling it the ‘shot of the tournament’.

David Warner's innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad is significant as the Aussie left-hander appeared for the franchise since its inaugural edition of the tournament in 2014. The 35-year-old Australian had led the SRH to their first IPL title in 2016, but fell out with the team management during the previous season of the tournament.

Eventually, Warner lost his place in the side during the second phase of the season, and was released by the side later.

The Australian batter eventually didn't make an appearance during the backend stages of the league for SRH before being released by the franchise.

In the mega auction preceding IPL 2022, Warner was bought by the Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore; it was a reunion for the Australian with the Delhi franchise, who began his career in the tournament with the Delhi Daredevils in 2009.

