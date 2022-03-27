IPL 2022 DC vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live

For Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting it might be Rishabh Pant vs Rohit Sharma as the former Australia captain drew similarities between the two, but for both the sides, it will be a crucial campiagn opener to IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians, the five time winners of the IPL trophy, will be looking to bounce back from a forgettable 2021 season where they have failed to make the playoffs. For Delhi, they will be fretting over the absence of most, if not all, of their overseas stars.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will be in Pakistan for the limited-overs contest. Their star bowler Anrich Nortje is still recovering from an injury while two other fast bowlers - Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman - are still in quarantine. This implies, Delhi will have two overseas players - Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell - to rely on.

For Mumbai, their only concern will be filling the Suryakumar Yadav-sized gap for the opening game as he has been ruled out with a hairline fracture.

Here's all you need to know about DC vs MI IPL 2022 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians begins at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday (March 27).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

