DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings live

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals started off their IPL 2022 campaign on a great note, beating Mumbai Indians in their opener, but have since been inconsistent with their performance, losing thrice in their next four games. And now, the DC camp has been hit by the dreaded coronavirus with one player (Mitch Marsh) and four staff members being suffering from Covid-19, which has led to the match been rescheduled from Pune to Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. Punjab Kings too have blown hot and cold in IPL 2022, winning three and losing as many in their six games this season. They presently stand seventh with six points, one position above Delhi Capitals.

Here's all you need to know about DC vs PBKS Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (April 20).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.