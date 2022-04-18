Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' overseas player tests Covid-19 positive, squad's travel to Pune for next match delayed
cricket

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' overseas player tests Covid-19 positive, squad's travel to Pune for next match delayed

An overseas player in the Delhi Capitals team has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the franchise to delay its travel to Pune for its next IPL match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.
Delhi Capitals squad. (DC)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 12:18 PM IST
PTI |

An overseas player in the Delhi Capitals team has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the franchise to delay its travel to Pune for its next IPL match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. It is understood that an Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and a Rapid Antigen Test was performed which came positive.

"DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart," a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.

It is understood another member of the support staff has also shown symptoms but RT-PCR results are awaited. "All teams are staying at Conrad Hotel in Pune where BCCI has created a bio-bubble. They were supposed to travel but now it has been delayed. Obviously all those whose results would be negative would carry on with onward journey tomorrow," the source said. 

The development comes after team physio Farhart tested positive last week. "We were supposed to leave today but have been told to stay in room until further notice," said a team source.

RELATED STORIES

With Covid cases rising outside the IPL bio-bubble, the virus threat inside the protected environment has also increased. Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the second wave before it could be completed in the UAE in September-October.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2022 ipl delhi capitals
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP