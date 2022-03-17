'As a child I watched Ponting bat a lot': DC's 28-yr-old batter ‘hopes to learn a thing or two’ from Australian legend

Ricky Ponting is regarded as one of the most successful captains in the history of cricket, and he holds the record of leading Australia to consecutive World Cup triumphs - 2003 and 2007. After hanging his boots from the sport, Ponting switched to coaching and has been an active participant in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has already coached Mumbai Indians and is now seen performing the same role in the Delhi Capitals camp.

One of the biggest protagonist of the sport, it is obvious that many budding cricketers have grown watching the former Australia captain play. And Delhi Capitals' new recruit Rovman Powell is one such example, who looks forward to the opportunity to work with the Australian cricketing legend.

"As a child I watched Ricky Ponting bat a lot. We know the type of leader he was when he captained the Australian team and I think he is the same type of leader as a coach as well. He is really good and hopefully I can learn a thing or two from him," said Powell after attending the first training session with Capitals on Wednesday.

He was roped in by the franchise for ₹2.8 crore in the mega auction held last month. Sharing his thoughts on joining the Delhi Capitals, Powell said: "It's been very good to be in the Delhi Capitals camp. I have heard a lot of good things about this franchise. The players have welcomed me with open arms. I had a chat with Rishabh during the T20 series in Kolkata as well. He told me that he is excited to have me in the Delhi Capitals team."

Meanwhile, former RCB wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat, who will now be seen in Capitals camp also completed his first training session with the franchise.

Bharat, who scored a final ball six to defeat Capitals in the previous season, looks to keep things simple this time around.

"It's amazing to be back in the Delhi camp. I am looking forward to a fantastic season as a unit. It's been good to interact with some of the players during our first training session as well. I am looking to keep things simple and follow my process this season."

With the IPL round the corner, several players have started arriving at their respective camp. As per reports, they are required to complete a mandatory three-day quarantine before entering the bio-bubble.

The season will get underway on March 26, while Capitals will play their first match against Mumbai Indians on the next day.