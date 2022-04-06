'He will rule IPL in coming years': 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis sets Twitter on fire with brilliant cameo for MI against KKR

Dewald Brevis made an instant impact on his debut in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Wednesday, playing a brisk cameo of 29 off 19 deliveries against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Brevis had replaced Tim David in the Mumbai Indians (MI) XI for the game, as the side continues to search for its first victory in the current edition. The 19-year-old, widely known as ‘Baby AB’ - a reference to South Africa legend AB de Villiers – slammed two fours and as many sixes in an entertaining knock at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The right-handed batter was eventually dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy during the eighth over of the innings; but it wasn't before Brevis smashed the first ball of Chakravarthy's over for an incredible no-look six over square.

While his innings didn't last long, Brevis did earn praise from fans on his entertaining cameo against the Knight Riders.

Here's how the fans reacted:

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field against the Mumbai Indians. Australia pacer Pat Cummins made a return to the playing XI of KKR as he replaced Tim Southee, while Rasikh Salam replaced Shivam Mavi.

Meanwhile, for Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav came in place of Anmolpreet Singh in addition to Brevis replacing Tim David.

During the toss, Rohit said that the Mumbai Indians are not bothered about the losses in their opening two games. “We were looking to bat first. We are not looking at what happened in the last 2 games, we have to play good cricket to win games and that is what we are prepared for,” said Rohit.

The MI are currently ninth in the IPL table and one of the three sides – the other two being Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad – yet to open their account in the current season.

