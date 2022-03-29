IPL 2022: 'Did Sachin, I or Gambhir play those 'cheeky shots'?' - Sehwag questions Gill's batting after 3-ball duck

Former India batter Virender Sehwag did not hold back after Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill was out for a duck in the team's first match of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Gill, opening the innings for Titans in their chase of 159, played a rash shot and was out without scoring after facing three balls. A while ago, Gill had said that he has learnt some 'cheeky shots', reacting to which Sehwag felt a batter like Gill does not need to add anything different to his arsenal. Emphasising on Gill’s batting approach, Sehwag pointed out how the young opener can improve his game. (Also Follow: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I think he is a batter ODI player. Because in T20 cricket, those players succeed who can hit boundaries at will inside the Powerplay. That is what he needs to work on. He has given statements and said that I have learnt some cheeky shots, but with his batting, he does not need to play cheeky shots. Even if he plays normal cricket, he can give a better start," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag cited examples of some of Indian cricket and IPL’s finest openers, explaining how they succeeded without trying too much out of the box and improve their strike-rate just by spending time at the crease.

"But he should not forget that when T20 cricket comes around, he either plays too fast or too slow. Last year, he had a strike rate of 120 and we thought that he should increase it. This year, I hope he does not start at 150 and goes off track. Strike rate can be improved while playing normally which Badoni and Hooda showed," added Sehwag.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"But Gill needs to get there. He scores 25-30 runs and gets out. Strike rate will increase once you reach 60, 70 or 80. That is when you can play freely. Did Sachin Tendulkar or I or Gautam Gambhir as openers play those cheeky shots. I don’t think so. You can score runs before being cheeky and score quickly."