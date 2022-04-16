'When FIZZ goes FLAT in a spit. DK take a bow': Shastri reserves special praise for Dinesh Karthik's 'T20 special'

It just keeps getting better and better for Dinesh Karthik. In the February mega auctions, the veteran India wicketkeeper was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹5.50 crore. Two months hence, he has produced some unbelievable knocks at the death while staying unbeaten on five out of six occasions. (Follow DC vs RCB, IPL 2022 Live Score)

Karthik has now scored 197 games in six games with a strike rate of over 200. He produced another whirlwind on Saturday as he pulverized Delhi Capitals bowlers in the IPL 2022 game at the Wankhede. The 36-year-old Bangalore recruit, who has played the role of finisher to perfection, slammed 66 in just 34 balls, while Glenn Maxwell hit seven fours and two sixes in his 55 off 34 deliveries. The pair powered Bangalore to 189 for five as Delhi bowlers didn't manage to snare wickets as the game progressed.

In an effortless inning comprising five fours and as many sixes, Karthik hit boundaries for fun as the Wankhede crowd was on its feet in the final overs. The sensational knock also saw the Indian four boundaries and two maximum against Mustafizur Rahman, who conceded 28 runs in the 18th over.

Karthik also earned praise from former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who tweeted, "A T20 Special with all the requisites. It's when FIZZ goes FLAT in a spit. DK take a bow."

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden also lauded Karthik's blitz and rated him as the best finisher in the league at present. "Yeah... certainly (on Karthik being the best finisher in the current IPL). The crowd here at the Wankhede Stadium was absolutely thrilled. He's punished the ball outside off stump and hit it down the ground as well.

"Away he went... six after six in Mustafizur's over. Unbelievable stuff! He's really played his stakes to be 'Mr Finisher' in this IPL," Hayden told the host broadcaster during the innings break.

Karthik also found support from Shahbaz Ahmed, who scored a vital 21-ball 32. They took their team's total beyond the 100-run mark in the 13th over and accelerated in the end. Karthik brought up his half-century in just 26 deliveries in Mustafizur's 28-run over.