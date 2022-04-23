Glenn Maxwell takes dig over no-ball ruling after controversy erupts in RR vs DC match; Royals' James Neesham reacts

The game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) saw a final over drama, where the DC dugout protested an umpiring decision on the third ball of the over. With the Capitals requiring 36 off the final six balls, Rovman Powell slammed the first three balls for sixes; the third being on a high full-toss towards deep midwicket. The players and support staff in the Delhi Capitals dugout believed that the ball was above the waist height and should've been called a no-ball, and their captain Rishabh Pant even signaled towards the batters to come back. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Also read: 'Been lucky enough to meet Kohli few times. He's incredible to watch': England football superstar backs RCB in IPL 2022

Eventually, the no ball wasn't given and DC lost the game by 15 runs. However, the incident sparked debate on social media and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also gave his view on the incident.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Maxwell, who represents the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, wrote, “So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can’t check a high full toss? Makes sense…”

So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can?t check a high full toss? Makes sense? pic.twitter.com/RUOX3Yh3YF — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) April 22, 2022

Royals' James Neesham reacted to Maxwell's tweet. He wrote, “knee high,” implying that it wasn't a no-ball.

Knee high — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 22, 2022

Earlier, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson said what happened in the last over was "disappointing" and the umpires' decision has to be accepted.

"It wasn't right, but what happened with us was also not right," Pant said at the presentation when asked about his move to send Amre to talk to the umpires on the field. "It was just the heat of the moment, can't do much about it.

"I thought that no-ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no-ball, but (that is) not in my control. Yes, disappointed, but can't do much about it."

This was DC's fourth loss in the tournament but they remain sixth in the IPL 2022 table. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are currently at the top of the table with 10 points in seven matches.