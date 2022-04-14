'They look five times better than they were last year': Swann points out one side that impressed him in IPL 2022

The 2022 Indian Premier League has seen contrasting fortunes for some of the franchises so far. While five-time champions Mumbai Indians are yet to win a game in five attempts, title-holders Chennai Super Kings have won only one match so far. Interestingly, Rajasthan Royals, who had failed to qualify for the playoffs last year, are currently at the top of the table while debutants Lucknow Super Giants (4th) and Gujarat Titans (5th) have also been impressive in their respective games.

The Royals, in particular, have performed brilliantly in their four games so far, winning three of them. And former England spinner Graeme Swann is impressed with the side's showing so far, insisting that Sanju Samson's men have looked “five times better” than the previous season.

“Rajasthan Royals are playing very good cricket at the moment. They look five times better than they were last year. They've done very well at the auctions (to put together a strong side),” Swann said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Another former England cricketer Nick Knight opined Rajasthan Royals to be a very strong side as they have got all the resources to produce a clinical show.

“Rajasthan Royals have got most of their bases covered. I love the way they start with the new ball. I love the way they can start with a bang with Jos Buttler at the top. They've got the spin option in (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. Then there's (Shimron) Hetmyer, the finisher. So, I think they've got the resources (to produce a clinical show),” said Knight on the show.

Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap in IPL 2022, with 11 wickets to his name in four matches. Jos Buttler, meanwhile, holds the Orange Cap with 218 runs.

Earlier, the Royals had won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans in Match 24 of the IPL on Thursday.

Royals' lead pacer Trent Boult was unavailable for selection due to a niggle, said skipper Sanju Samson at the toss. Fellow New Zealander Jimmy Neesham replaced him in the playing eleven.