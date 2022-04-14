'I didn't even know until KL Rahul told me those are the best figures for a debutant': India bowler recalls dream debut

With the plethora of youngsters making their India debut over the last year or 18 months, it is often easy to forget some of the remarkable performances the players have dished out. Like for example, in March of last year, during the ODI series between India and England, young Prasidh Krishna had a dream debut. Playing his first 50-over international game for India, Prasidh dismissed Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings and Sam Curran and finished with 4/54 to help his team win the match by 66 runs.

As it turned out, Prasidh’s figures of 4/54 remain the best figures by an India bowler on ODI debut. Before Prasidh, the record belonged to Noel David, who had claimed 3/21 against West Indies in Port of Spain in 1997. However, since Prasidh is not a sucker for stats and number, he was not aware of it until his fellow Bengaluru mate KL Rahul informed him of the magnitude of his feat.

"I am not somebody who is very big on numbers. I didn’t even know until I got back and KL told me that those are the best figures for a debutant so I am very happy about that as well," Prasidh said on 'Red Bull's Greatness Starts Here', a video of which was shared by CricTracker.

Prasidh bowled a forgettable first spell, which saw England score 22 runs off his third over. But he came back strong in the second spell to break a dangerous partnership of 135 runs between Roy and Jonny Bairstow. Prasidh revealed that after the match got over, his family was in attendance and it welcomed him gleefully for his heroic efforts.

"It was late in the night, 12, 12:30 when I got back and the whole family was waiting for me. I had to come down. I had to stay in the same clothes. They wanted to see me wearing the India colours and then we had a long chat for half an hour, 45 minutes and then went back to sleep so it is something that is going to remain in my memory forever," added the India pacer.