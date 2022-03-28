IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants in clash of debutants; Toss at 7PM

IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs LSG: New entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants would aim to start their IPL journey on a winning note at the Wankhede stadium. Gujarat would heavily bank on the performance of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who has loads of experience playing at the venue. He could also bat higher up the order if plays as a pure batter for the franchise. Gujarat also have Shubman Gill at the top. The talented batter has played 58 matches in the IPL, having played four seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders. Star leggie Rashid Khan will also hope to leave a mark in new colours. For Lucknow, a lot will depend on captain Rahul's batting display. The team also has South African batter Quinton de Kock to partner his skipper at the top, and a string of all-rounders in Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya to iron out chinks. But the team will be without key overseas players, who are likely to join the squad next week owing to national duties.

