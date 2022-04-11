'He can bowl well-disguised googlies': Gavaskar rates Kuldeep's India comeback chances after 'exceptional' show vs KKR

In 2019, he played nine games before being benched for the remaining of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Kolkata Knight Riders. In the following year, he played just four games for KKR. A struggling Kuldeep Yadav was written off in IPL and his India return looked bleak. Released by KKR, he was roped in by Delhi Capitals and what fans witnessed next was a Kuldeep 2.0. In four matches this season, Kuldeep picked twice as many wickets he managed for KKR in two seasons. So is an India return certain for Kuldeep? Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar rated his chances after an “exceptional” show against KKR.

Against his former side, Kuldeep avenged it in style as he finished with 4 for 35 at the Brabourne Stadium and bagged the Player of the Match award in Delhi Capitals' 44 runs win.

Speaking to Star Sports after the first match of double-header Sunday, Gavaskar was mighty impressed with an improved Kuldeep, who he feels is bowling the googlies well, is bowling a lot flatter than earlier and quicker off the pitch as well.

“Any time you get four wickets in a T20 format, you bowled exceptionally well. And the way he was picking the wickets, at crucial times was also important. The fact that he has now begun to pick wickets means that chances of him making a comeback to the Indian team also increases. He is that kind of a bowler, a left-arm wrist spinner, who can bowl the googly as well, a very well-disguised googly. And he is bowling a lot flatter. Earlier on he was little slow off the pitch, now he is a little quicker off the pitch which makes batting a little bit more difficult against him,” said the India legend.

Kuldeep has picked 10 wickets in IPL 2022 at 11.60 with a strike rate of 9.40. His stands third in the Purple Cap race, behind Yuzvendra Chahal (11 wickets) and KKR's Umesh Yadav (10).

Kuldeep was earlier this year included in the two T20I series at home, and managed to bag an appearance in a match each in the two contests, picking two wickets in all.